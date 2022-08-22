Beware Broad Damage Waivers In Construction Contracts

By Daniel Miktus (August 22, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The booming construction market has resulted in a shift in the bargaining power of construction project owners and contractors. For instance, construction demand is increasing in the U.S. due to factors such as increased private sector investment, rising disposable income and expanded infrastructure spending.[1] The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in particular is fostering a market where contractors can pick and choose which projects they become involved with. Previously, project owners wielded greater bargaining power, and were able to negotiate more favorable risk allocation terms that contractors may not accept today. These days, at least in part due to intense market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS