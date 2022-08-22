State Broadcaster Groups Claim FCC Fees Hurt Industry

By Christopher Cole (August 22, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Broadcasters at the state level told the Federal Communications Commission that regulatory fees the FCC wants to charge their members are "unsustainable" and, combined with thin margins, are driving some stations out of the market. Representatives for Minnesota and Georgia broadcast trade groups recently met with staff members for Republican FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington to voice their worries with rising regulatory fees used to support the agency's operations, according to a filing posted Monday. Their views echoed complaints from the National Association of Broadcasters over a floated 13% fee hike for radio broadcasters built into the fee structure for the FCC's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS