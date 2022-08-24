BREAKING: Biden Reboots DACA Protections For 'Dreamers'

By Alyssa Aquino (August 24, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday rebooted Obama-era protections for unauthorized migrants brought to the U.S. as children, passing a final rule that will allow the colloquially labeled Dreamers to temporarily remain in the country. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security rule comes a decade after former President Barack Obama introduced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by way of an executive memorandum, and a year after a Texas federal court vacated that memo for not having sought out feedback from the public. The renewed protections come a decade after former President Barack Obama introduced DACA by way of an executive memorandum. (AP Photo/Jeff...

