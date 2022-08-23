Crypto Lender Gets Class Claims Cut In XRP Suspension Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (August 23, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has struck for now class allegations from a customer's suit against Nexo Capital Inc. but found the cryptocurrency lending platform must face other claims in a suit over its allegedly wrongful suspension of Ripple's digital asset XRP as a payment option. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said in a Monday order that plaintiff Junhan Jeong failed to adequately show that a class action waiver provision in Nexo's terms and conditions — which users must sign to use Nexo's crypto credit service — shouldn't apply. She said Jeong didn't show the provision was ambiguous or unconscionable, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS