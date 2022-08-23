J&J Talc Unit Gets Nonprofit Assist In Fight To Keep Ch. 11

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 22, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The pro-business nonprofit Washington Legal Foundation on Monday threw its support behind Johnson & Johnson's talc liability unit as the company defends the legitimacy of its Chapter 11 filing as a means to resolve a barrage of lawsuits from cancer patients alleging asbestos in baby powder caused their illnesses. In its amicus brief in support of the J&J spinoff LTL Management LLC, the WLF told the Third Circuit that going through the bankruptcy court provides a better way to handle the tens of thousands of talc-related ovarian cancer and mesothelioma claims than the "inefficient and unduly expensive mass tort system."...

