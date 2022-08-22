Five Cos. Get $4.9B To Develop Next-Gen Fighter Jet Engines

By Daniel Wilson (August 22, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney and three other defense giants contracts worth up to $4.9 billion combined to develop engines intended to be used in its next-generation fighter jets, following on from the F-22 and F-35. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center awarded contracts to The Boeing Co., General Electric Co.'s GE Edison Works, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, and Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Pratt & Whitney unit for "technology maturation and risk reduction" activities for its Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion, or NGAP, program, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday. Representatives for...

