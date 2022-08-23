10th Circ. Flips Ruling Against Ponzi Schemer's Ex-Employee

By David Holtzman (August 22, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a convicted Ponzi schemer in Utah did not derive any inappropriate benefit from money that the investor paid him in wages or from work done to make his house accessible for his disabled wife, a Tenth Circuit panel ruled on Monday. The panel reversed and remanded the case to a trial court to reconsider whether a receiver for Roger S. Bliss should be able to claw back almost $500,000 from David Hill and his company, Desert Hill Ventures Inc. That figure includes $347,000 in wages, with the remainder paid to a contractor to renovate Hill's home, according to...

