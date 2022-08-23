Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Flips Ruling Against Ponzi Schemer's Ex-Employee

By David Holtzman (August 22, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a convicted Ponzi schemer in Utah did not derive any inappropriate benefit from money that the investor paid him in wages or from work done to make his house accessible for his disabled wife, a Tenth Circuit panel ruled on Monday.

The panel reversed and remanded the case to a trial court to reconsider whether a receiver for Roger S. Bliss should be able to claw back almost $500,000 from David Hill and his company, Desert Hill Ventures Inc. That figure includes $347,000 in wages, with the remainder paid to a contractor to renovate Hill's home, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!