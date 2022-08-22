Ukraine Will Deny Energy Treaty Benefits To Russian Investors

By Caroline Simson (August 22, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Ukraine will deny investment protections to Russian investors under the global Energy Charter Treaty following Russia's invasion of the country earlier this year, Ukraine's foreign ministry has said. The ministry said in a Thursday letter addressed to the Energy Charter Secretariat that it is exercising its right to deny advantages of the treaty's investment promotion and protection section to investors from countries with which it does not maintain a diplomatic relationship. The letter was published by the secretariat on Friday. "Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation were severed on February 24, 2022, following the beginning of the unprovoked full-scale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS