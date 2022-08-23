ND Tribe Waived Immunity To RICO Claims, 8th Circ. Told

By Andrew Westney (August 23, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Three Affiliated Tribes member has urged the Eighth Circuit to revive her suit claiming the tribe's governing council defrauded her company of nearly $46 million from a joint venture, saying Monday a lower court judge ran afoul of U.S. Supreme Court precedent by finding a tribe-owned company hadn't waived the council's sovereign immunity to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit. Laura Bird, an enrolled member of the federally recognized Three Affiliated Tribes, and her company Bird Industries Inc. are challenging a North Dakota federal judge's July decision that a purported immunity waiver by the tribe's Four Bears Economic Development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS