Ex-Amarin Pharma Exec Denied Quick Win Over Noncompetes

By Bill Wichert (August 22, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Monday said it is too soon to decide whether Amarin Pharma Inc. may use restrictive covenants against its former chief medical officer for purportedly violating their separation agreement by taking the same position at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and recruiting Amarin employees to join him. Citing the lack of any discovery in Dr. Craig Granowitz's lawsuit against Amarin — which cut off his severance payments based on those alleged violations — Superior Court Judge Stephan C. Hansbury denied his summary judgment bid to declare the provisions unenforceable because he claims the two pharmaceutical businesses are not...

