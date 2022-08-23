9th Circ. Won't Revisit Ruling Against Ariz. Copper Mine

By Joyce Hanson (August 22, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit has rejected Rosemont Copper Co.'s bid for a rehearing after the Hudbay Minerals Inc. subsidiary asked the appellate court to reconsider a decision nixing the company's plans for a proposed copper mine waste site in Arizona. A split three-judge panel of the appellate court on Monday denied Rosemont Copper's petition for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc following the same panel's May 12 split decision that affirmed an Arizona federal court order blocking the major copper mining project. The panel in its May decision found that mining law does not permit contentious plans to dump nearly 2...

