Averting Data-Risk Missteps In A Vulnerable M&A Landscape

By Melissa Koch and Talia Boiangin (August 29, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- No one likes surprises when it comes to mergers and acquisitions. Every deal has risk but failing to identify this during the diligence process can turn a great deal into a giant headache. Three areas where surprises lurk are data privacy, data security, and IT systems. These are areas that are often misunderstood, or even overlooked, in sell-side readiness and buy-side diligence. Failure to properly prepare for and provide such information during the diligence process has been known to negatively affect sales price, particularly in recent months when the M&A landscape has changed. On the buy side, there is even greater pressure...

