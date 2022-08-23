Greenberg Traurig Hires McElroy Deutsch Atty As Shareholder

By Emily Lever (August 23, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has hired a corporate partner from McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP in New Jersey, adding to 18 new corporate partners this year, the firm has announced. Diane D. Reynolds, who will be based in Florham Park, New Jersey, was of counsel at McElroy Deutsch and joins Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder, according to Monday's announcement. She focuses on mergers and acquisitions, data privacy and cybersecurity, and corporate and compliance matters, according to a statement. "We are pleased to welcome Diane to Greenberg Traurig, as her addition continues the strategic expansion of our corporate practice to meet strong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS