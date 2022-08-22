Ex-Audit Director Sues Oracle Over Retaliation, Race Bias

By Abby Wargo (August 22, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Chinese American ex-audit director for Oracle hit the software company on Monday with a race bias and retaliation lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising concerns about several issues at the company despite that being part of her job. Haoning Richter filed her complaint against Oracle America Inc. in California federal court claiming she brought up valid concerns about the company's vendor sourcing methods and its use of a rival's proprietary documents and was subsequently fired for it, even though it was part of her job description, in violation of California's Fair Employment and Housing Act. "This case of...

