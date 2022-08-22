9th Circ. Affirms Disney Owes Daredevil's Son Nothing

By Andrew Karpan (August 22, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that the appearance of a caped daredevil character in "Toy Story 4" voiced by actor Keanu Reeves isn't enough to revive a lawsuit from stuntman Evel Knievel's son alleging trademark infringement that crashed in Nevada federal court last year. The bad news for Kelly Knievel's K&K Promotions came down in an unsigned, unpublished ruling that sank his company's trademark case against Disney over a new character in the studio's hit 2019 movie named Duke Caboom. Caboom is described in the movie as a 1970s toy based on Canada's greatest stuntman, according to the younger Knievel's 2020 lawsuit,...

