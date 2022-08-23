Trump Sues For Oversight Of Feds' Mar-A-Lago Doc Review

By Lauren Berg (August 22, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump sued in Florida federal court on Monday seeking to halt the FBI's review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until a third-party special master is appointed to pull out privileged documents and ensure investigators return personal items, saying the prosecution's privilege "filter team" won't protect his rights. The former president said his constitutional rights are on the line and could be violated unless a special master is appointed to oversee the government's review of materials taken during the search warrant executed on Aug. 8, according to the complaint seeking judicial oversight. Items seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS