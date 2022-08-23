Storm Insurance Considerations For Cos. New To Florida

By Philippe Lieberman and Marko Cerenko (August 23, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The business and wealth migration to the Sunshine State has never been more prominent. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida saw twice as many new businesses setting up shop compared to the Northeast in 2021 alone. While there has been an uptick in storms in the Northeast over the last few years, it is certainly not to the level we are accustomed to in Florida. All companies relocating to Florida should be aware of some of the potential risks that could stem from a storm disrupting their business, such as damage to their property and associated interruption of...

