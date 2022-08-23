Monsanto Seeks Early End To Ga. Widow's Roundup Case

By Rosie Manins (August 23, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Monsanto Co. has asked a Georgia federal court to end a product liability case alleging its Roundup weedkiller caused a Georgia widow's health issues and the fatal cancer of her husband, saying she missed the deadline to file expert reports supporting her claims. The Missouri-based company, which is owned by Bayer, said in a motion for summary judgment on Monday that Janice Dollar had until Aug. 16 to present expert testimony proving its herbicide caused her monoclonal gammopathy — a precursor to cancer — and the cancer of her late husband, Michael Dollar. The court gave Dollar several deadline extensions to produce...

