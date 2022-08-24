Sky Employee Forced Out Over Shift Patterns Wins Suit

By Sophia Dourou (August 24, 2022, 5:43 PM BST) -- A Scottish tribunal has found that Sky unfairly dismissed a former worker who was forced out of work after she couldn't fit her childcare obligations around a new shift pattern. The Glasgow Employment Tribunal ruled that Sky's treatment of call center worker Clare Urquart after she raised concerns over the new hours amounted to a breach of her employment contract, according to a judgment handed down Monday. The three-member panel, led by Judge Melanie Sangster, rejected Sky's argument that Urquart only eventually resigned because she had been offered a job with catalog retailer Argos. "It is not credible that the claimant...

