UK Gov't Pulled Into Pilots' Claims Over Airline Collapse

By Ronan Barnard (August 23, 2022, 10:21 PM BST) -- The U.K. government was brought into a legal dispute between the U.K. arm of Norwegian Airlines and its former staff after a judge found Tuesday the company was not disputing the claim after it went into bankruptcy proceedings. Employment Judge John Crosfill ordered for the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to be added as a party to the case against Norwegian Air Resources UK Ltd., the U.K. crew unit for Norwegian Airlines that went under after the budget carrier dropped its long-haul operations. The judge noted that Norwegian Air UK, which was not represented at the hearing,...

