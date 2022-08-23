DirecTV Claims Dish 'Badly' Misstates 12 GHz Study Findings

By Kelly Lienhard (August 23, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- DirecTV is pushing back on rival Dish Network Co.'s claim that a proposed plan allowing 5G service on the 12 gigahertz band would not interfere with satellite TV signals, stating that Dish misconstrued a consulting study that found near-total interference in TV signals when mobile services used the band. DirecTV told the Federal Communications Commission in a virtual meeting on Aug. 17 that technical evidence shows that allowing mobile operations in the 12 GHz band would cause "extensive" interference for DirecTV's customers, despite arguments from Dish that DirecTV has used misleading assumptions when asking the FCC to scrap the plan....

