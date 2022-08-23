Curaleaf Renews Quest To End Workers' Stolen Tips Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 23, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Cannabis dispensary Curaleaf Holdings Inc. said there was no agreement to pay workers tips, urging an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed class and collective action claiming managers at different locations stole the contents of a tip jar. In a partial motion to dismiss Monday, Curaleaf said that named plaintiff Morgan Heller failed to show that there was an agreement between her and the company concerning compensation, urging U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland to dismiss with prejudice Heller's Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act claim. Named plaintiff Nick Fredrickson's tip theft claim should also fail because it is not supported by Arizona...

