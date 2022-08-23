Cell Co. Asks DC Circ. To Revive $1.1M ACA Penalty Suit

By Anna Scott Farrell (August 23, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Phone retailer Optimal Wireless urged the D.C. Circuit to revive its challenge to $1.1 million in Affordable Care Act health insurance penalties, arguing that a lower court judge erroneously characterized the penalty as a tax to justify dismissing the case. The judge should have looked more closely at Congress' intent when it said in the ACA that large employers such as Optimal could be charged an "assessable payment" under Internal Revenue Code Section 4980H for failing to offer employees health insurance, Optimal argued in a brief filed Monday. Congress described the penalty seven times as an "assessable payment" in the health care law,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS