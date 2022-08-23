DLA Piper Expands Competition Team With Brussels Partner

By Andrea Keckley (August 23, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The global law firm DLA Piper announced on Tuesday that it has once again boosted its competition practice, this time with the hire of Hausfeld LLP's head of automotive, transport and logistics practice groups. Laurent Geelhand will join DLA Piper's Brussels office on Oct. 3. He joins the firm after about eight years at Hausfeld, where he is a managing partner for its Brussels and Paris offices. "When I joined Hausfeld, competition litigation was in its infancy," Geelhand told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. "And today, it has become a standard. It's common practice." Geelhand has a history of advising corporations and...

