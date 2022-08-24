CCTV Operator Loses Appeal Against Job Replacement

By Ronan Barnard (August 24, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- A London judge has refused to revive a former CCTV operator's case against a municipal council that replaced her job, ruling that she was not protected by regulations because the council workers that took over her role have different responsibilities. In her judgment Tuesday, Employment Appeal Tribunal Judge Heather Williams declined Lucille Tuitt's bid to overturn a lower tribunal's dismissal of her case, saying the tribunal had not made a legal error and that Tuitt's duties were fundamentally different after the transfer. Tuitt was a CCTV operator at Broadland Guarding Services Ltd., which provided CCTV operators from 2005 for the borough...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS