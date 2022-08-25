Ga. Atty Disbarred Over Client Failures, Overdrawn Account

By James Mills (August 25, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court disbarred an attorney based in an Atlanta suburb after reports of client abandonment, overdrawing of his trust account and repeated failure to respond to disciplinary warnings from the Georgia State Bar. Stephen Anthony Power, whose last reported working address was with The Power Firm LLC in Lawrenceville, Georgia, was disbarred after the court's unanimous decision on Tuesday. He was charged with violating nine rules of professional conduct connected to taking payment in a divorce case that he never did any work on, taking payment in a child custody case, but never filing the necessary petition and allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS