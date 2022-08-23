MLB Opposes Minor League Class Cert. Bid

By David Steele (August 23, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball again seeks to reassert its right to a century-long federal antitrust exemption, with the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball asking a Puerto Rico district court to deny a class certification request led by three former minor league players who accused the league of paying below-market salaries and restricting their bargaining power. In a Monday memorandum, MLB claimed that the business of baseball remains exempt from U.S. antitrust law "under binding Supreme Court precedent" — primarily, the 1922 decision that first granted the sport the antitrust exemption. In addition, MLB argued that the minor league players did not...

