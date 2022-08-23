Ga. Judge Facing 50 Ethics Charges Ducks Suspension Again

By Jack Karp (August 23, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court declined for the second time on Tuesday to suspend a state probate judge facing 50 ethics charges and chided an ethics watchdog for its failure to conclude its investigation of the judge. Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson will remain on the bench while the state Judicial Qualifications Commission's investigation plays out, the state's justices said, rejecting the JQC's second attempt in less than a year to have the judge suspended. Under JQC rules, a judge can receive an interim suspension until an investigation is concluded only if an investigative panel demonstrates that the judge "poses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS