Despite 'Hesitation,' Ga. Justices Suspend Atlanta Judge

By Emily Johnson (August 24, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to suspend an Atlanta municipal judge for three months to resolve ethics charges over her habitual tardiness despite what the justices said was their admitted "hesitation" to bless a deal in the case given the judge's failure to address the allegations against her. In signing off on a deal between Judge Terrinee Lynette Gundy and the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission to resolve the ethics case, the high court said it was not completely satisfied with the agreement given that it was "silent" on one of the most serious allegations against the judge – that her...

