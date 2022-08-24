Smoking Ban Suit A No-Go In Tribal Court, 8th Circ. Told

By Andrew Westney (August 24, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas company has asked the Eighth Circuit to reject a bid by the Three Affiliated Tribes to overturn a ruling that their courts can't hear a suit claiming the company's employees violated a contractual smoking ban on the tribe's reservation, saying the company isn't under the tribal court's jurisdiction. The Tribes, also known as the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, is appealing a North Dakota federal judge's decision, saying that tribal jurisdiction usually applies to activities occurring on Native land, including claims brought by four tribe members that the company violated a tribal smoking ban while drilling for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS