House Urges DC Circ. Not To Delay Trump Tax Return Release

By Theresa Schliep (August 23, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit should reject former President Donald Trump's efforts to bar a House committee's access to his tax returns while he challenges a decision permitting the release of the returns to the committee, it told the appeals court.

The House Ways and Means Committee shouldn't be forced to wait to obtain the former president's tax returns after the appeals court determined that Trump couldn't block their release, the panel said in a filing Monday. It rejected Trump's arguments that he has some chance of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case, saying the standard for blocking the returns'...

