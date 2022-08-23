Employer Loses Challenge To Pension Failings Fine

By Joanne Faulkner (August 23, 2022, 6:49 PM BST) -- A British appeals tribunal has upheld a decision by The Pensions Regulator to fine Yi Xuan Lou Ltd., concluding the food services company failed to tell the watchdog in time that it had made up for its contribution shortcomings. In a ruling published Monday, Judge Alison McKenna, writing for the General Regulatory Chamber Tribunal, sided with TPR, finding that the £400 ($473) fixed penalty notice imposed in February was "the appropriate action for the regulator to take." The fine was issued under the Pensions Act 2008 after Yi Xuan Lou breached requirements to keep the regulator up to date with information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS