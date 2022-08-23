Ohio's Google Suit Split Between 'Common Carrier,' New Regs

By Bryan Koenig (August 23, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- An Ohio judge overrode Google's objections Monday and agreed to split up the state attorney general's lawsuit between a bid to declare the search giant a "common carrier" and the possible remedy of imposing regulations barring the company from favoring its own offerings in search results. The three-paragraph ruling from Judge James P. Schuck of the Ohio Court of Common Pleas in Delaware County offered no analysis on the matter, summarily concluding "that bifurcation of discovery, briefing, and trial on counts one and two of the complaint would further the goals and purposes of the civil rules." In announcing the lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS