Abandoned NC 'Ghost' Park Sparks Contract Spat

By Hayley Fowler (August 23, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The part owner of an abandoned western-themed amusement park in the mountains of North Carolina has filed a lawsuit in state court seeking to dissolve the company formed to resurrect the park, saying the necessary repairs never happened and her partner has since locked her out. Jill Holland McClure succeeded her aunt as part owner of the park, Ghost Town in the Sky, earlier this year. Since then, McClure said she's had to foot the bill for the deserted property without any indication the promised financing for its redevelopment as a Christian-themed amusement park will come through. Meanwhile, her partner in...

