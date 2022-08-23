Watchdog Warns Child Advertising Rules Apply In Metaverse

By Kelly Lienhard (August 23, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- BBB National Programs' children's advertising branch warned marketers on Tuesday that it will enforce its guidelines in the new online reality space known as the "metaverse," and advised those hoping to advertise in the virtual space to ensure that ads are clearly disclosed and not blurred with other content. The Children's Advertising Review Unit of BBB National Programs issued a compliance warning on Tuesday telling entities that advertise to children that the unit's Self-Regulatory Guidelines for Children's Advertising apply to ads in the metaverse and warning the marketers to be cautious. "Our warning puts advertisers, brands, influencers and endorsers, developers, and...

