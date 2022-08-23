NJ City Sued For Nixing Pot Biz For Lack Of 'Positive Impact'

By Sam Reisman (August 23, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A would-be New Jersey marijuana dispensary has sued officials from the city of Hoboken, alleging that the city wrongfully denied its application to open a store on the grounds that the business would not have a "positive impact" on the community. Culture Hoboken Inc. alleged in its lawsuit, filed Monday in New Jersey Superior Court, that the city's Cannabis Review Board, or CRB, had no other basis for denying the company's application and that its rejection was done in an "arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable manner." "The CRB failed to provide adequate justification for denial of support or endorsement in the resolution...

