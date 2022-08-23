NJ Developer Sues Town For Pulling Redeveloper Designation

By Charlie Innis (August 23, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey real estate developer accused the borough of Stratford of illegally terminating its designation as the redeveloper of a vacant shopping center, as the municipality seeks to mark the property for condemnation. In a 30-page complaint filed Monday in New Jersey state court, Laurel Mills LLC claimed that the New Jersey borough of Stratford "suddenly and without sufficient cause" dissolved the real estate company's designation as a redeveloper even though the two had been negotiating a project plan over several years. The borough moved to designate the property at the center of the dispute for condemnation after the developer...

