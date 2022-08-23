Texas Wants 5th Circ. To Block National Guard Vax Mandate

By Daniel Wilson (August 23, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Texas has urged the Fifth Circuit to issue an injunction blocking the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate from being imposed on the Texas National Guard, saying the mandate wrongly steps into an area where the state has authority. The federal government had acted both unconstitutionally and arbitrarily by threatening to punish members of the Texas Army National Guard and Air National Guard for refusing to get vaccinated, and a district court got it wrong when it denied a preliminary injunction in June, the state argued in a brief late on Monday. "Governor [Greg] Abbott is likely to succeed on the merits of...

