Mo. Doctor Can't Undo $806K Verdict Over Suicide Attempt

By Mike Curley (August 23, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday denied a Kansas City psychiatrist's bid to undo a $806,000 verdict finding that he had not properly treated a woman's psychotic symptoms, leading to a suicide attempt in which she set herself on fire, finding that the doctor hadn't shown that juror misconduct had affected the outcome of the case. In the opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the verdict won by Katherine Harned in her suit against Dr. Daniel Spurlock and Meritas Health Corp., saying that Spurlock hadn't established that juror misconduct had occurred and that, even if he had, there's no indication that the...

