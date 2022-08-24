Judge Threatens Attorney With Jail During Wiretap Hearing

By Matthew Santoni (August 23, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge threatened to hold an attorney in contempt of court for his repeated questioning of a star University of Pittsburgh Medical Center surgeon over his Suboxone use, saying it was not relevant to whether a recording of the surgeon allegedly discussing the drug with his doctor had been illegally made. For the second time in as many days, Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Philip Ignelzi lost patience with Robert M. Barnes of Marcus & Shapira as Barnes grilled Dr. James Luketich about his longtime use of the drug as a pain reliever and treatment or preventative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS