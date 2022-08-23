Regional Carrier ExpressJet Files Ch. 11 After Solo Flight Fails

By Rick Archer (August 23, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Regional carrier ExpressJet Airlines filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday with plans to liquidate its operations, saying it was unable to get its business back off the ground after losing its contract with United Airlines in 2020. In its filings the Atlanta-based West Coast regional airline said its 10-month attempt to return to the air floundered on disappointing revenues, rising costs and a tight market for new aircraft, leaving it with $17.7 million in year-to-date losses and no choice but to end operations and plan an auction of its remaining assets. "Despite the valiant efforts of our...

