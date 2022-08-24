In-N-Out Asks 9th Circ. To Revive COVID Row Against Zurich

By Elizabeth Daley (August 23, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The American western burger chain In-N-Out asked the Ninth Circuit to reinstate its COVID-19 coverage case against Zurich American Insurance Co., using a recent state appellate court opinion in a similar case to bolster its demands for payment for pandemic-related losses. Renewing its fight against Zurich, the restaurant said in its opening brief submitted Monday that a California federal court's March judgment squashing its case directly contradicted last month's California state court of appeals decision in Marina Pacific Hotel & Suites LLC v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. That decision allowed the hotel back into court to present evidence in its case for physical losses related to COVID-19. The burger...

