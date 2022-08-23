IBM To Pay $4.75M To End Sales Reps' Commission Caps Suit

By Gina Kim (August 23, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- IBM will pay $4.75 million to settle claims that it failed to pay about 1,500 sales representatives their rightful commissions or provide written, enforceable contracts that outlined how those commissions are calculated and paid, according to a preliminary approval motion filed Monday in California federal court. In a 43-page joint motion for preliminary approval of the class settlement, IBM agreed to pay $4.53 million to class members and their counsel, with $10,000 each going to class representatives Mark Briggs and Mark Comin, along with $200,000 in Private Attorneys General Act penalties. The settlement resolves allegations that IBM stiffed its sales representatives...

