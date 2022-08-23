Feds Say Crypto Buyers Conned Banks Into Refunding $4M

By Khadrice Rollins (August 23, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Three Miami men have been charged with fraud for allegedly tricking banks into refunding more than $4 million in cryptocurrency transactions by falsely claiming that the purchases were unauthorized, Manhattan federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. According to the indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday, the men purchased cryptocurrency on an unnamed exchange using accounts with false identities that were linked to their bank accounts. After purchasing the crypto, they moved it to wallets that they controlled on another exchange before telling the banks that the original purchases were unauthorized, leading the banks to reverse the transactions, prosecutors said. "As alleged, Esteban Cabrera...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS