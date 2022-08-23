Chinese Pipe Co. Wants Hefty Duty Order Retooled

By Alyssa Aquino (August 23, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Chinese steel importer is urging the U.S. Court of International Trade to send back a more than 150% anti-dumping tariff on its product, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce bungled its calculations to issue the steep duty. Hangzhou Ailong Metal Products Co. Ltd. argued in a Monday filing that Commerce had used a faulty raw material input to arrive at the 157.40% dumping margin during its review of a long-standing anti-dumping duty order on Chinese light-walled rectangular pipe and tube. In calculating the difference between the steel pipes' production costs and their U.S. sales prices, Ailong said Commerce had treated...

