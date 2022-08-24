Reed Smith Taps Ex-AUSA White Collar Pro For LA Office

By James Mills (August 23, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP continues to add former assistant U.S. attorneys to its roster, this time tapping a white-collar crimes expert as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Daniel Ahn, who spent a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, has joined the Reed Smith global regulatory and investigations practice, the firm announced Tuesday. During his time as a federal prosecutor, Ahn handled complex fraud, organized crime and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act cases. He also prosecuted public corruption cases, including health care fraud, COVID-19 fraud, tax fraud, money laundering, bribery and kickbacks. Ahn's highest-profile...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS