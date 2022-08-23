Twitter's Alleged Security Failures Fuel Data Privacy Law Push

By Allison Grande (August 23, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The move by Twitter's former security chief to raise the alarm about the company's allegedly glaring cybersecurity deficiencies could further invigorate an already aggressive push by federal lawmakers and regulators to create stronger privacy rules and penalties to protect users' information, experts said. Twitter is facing heavy congressional scrutiny and the potential for massive regulatory fines after it came to light Tuesday that Peiter Zatko, the company's ex-head of security and a former high-profile hacker, had slammed Twitter's cybersecurity posture and representations in whistleblower complaints he filed last month with the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Department of...

