Pot Biz Must Shut Off Diesel Generators, Calif. Judge Rules

By Charlie Innis (August 24, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered a real estate firm overseeing a cannabis growing facility to shut off the business' unpermitted diesel-powered generators, saying an environmental group has shown the engines' fumes pose a grave risk to public health. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar granted the Environmental Democracy Project's bid for a preliminary injunction in an order Tuesday, ruling Colorado-based Green Sage Management LLC must stop operating all portable generators at its two properties in Oakland without first acquiring permits required under the Clean Air Act. The record demonstrates the generators are running without valid permits and the engines' exhaust...

