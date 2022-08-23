Essilor Will Pay $22M To End Doctor Kickback Claims

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 23, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Optical lens maker Essilor International has agreed to pay $22 million to resolve whistleblower claims that the company violated federal anti-kickback law by paying doctors to order Essilor products for Medicare and Medicaid patients, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The deal ends allegations lodged in False Claims Act suits filed by former Essilor district managers who alleged that, between 2011 and 2016, the company's financial incentives led to eye doctors submitting false claims to the government. According to the settlement, Essilor must pay approximately $16.4 million plus interest to the federal government — of which $8.2 million is designated for restitution —...

