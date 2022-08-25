Ariz. Justices Say 'Evil Mind' Needed For Punitive Damages

By Mike Curley (August 25, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has clarified the threshold for a plaintiff seeking punitive damages to get a defendant's financial information during discovery, saying in a suit over a fatal accident involving a Swift Transportation truck that in a negligence suit, it requires a showing that an "evil mind" guided "outrageous" conduct. In the opinion, filed Tuesday, the justices found that Thomas Mountz and Paul Champion, whose family members were killed or injured in the crash, had not met that threshold, and reversed and vacated lower court decisions forcing Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona LLC to give them its financial records....

